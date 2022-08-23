CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A major cocaine distributor in Lenoir was arrested after an attempt to flee deputies, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop Wednesday around 9 p.m. on Morganton Blvd. in Lenoir. During the stop, one of the occupants, Rodrick Dula, 43, attempted to flee on foot with a package, according to the report.

Dula was taken into custody a short time later and a search uncovered about 1,000 grams of cocaine and about $1,100 in cash.

Dula was arrested and a later search of the Dula’s home uncovered a stash of guns and cash. The drugs seized have a street value of over $200,000, according to state officials.

He faces multiple charges including cocaine trafficking and was given a $500,000 secured bond.

“We have put a major cocaine distributor out of business in Caldwell County. We will continue to work hard to serve Caldwell County and its citizens,” Sheriff Alan C. Jones said in a statement.