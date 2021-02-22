Lenoir office manager charged with embezzling $1M+ from employer, officials say

LENOIR, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lenoir office manager has been charged with embezzling over $1 million from his former employer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said on Monday.

Lenoir resident Richard Clark, 55, worked for two family-owned businesses in Lenoir from 2013-2019 as an office manager who, among other things, was responsible for bookkeeping and financial records.

During that period, according to the indictment, he embezzled over $1 million from his employers using false checks and diverting money from the company for personal use.

The stolen money was used to install a new home theatre system, travel, shopping, a loan for an F-150 Ford pickup truck as well as on a home mortgage loan, the indictment alleges.

Clark faces multiple charges including mail fraud, filing false tax returns, and money laundering. Clark appeared in court on Monday.