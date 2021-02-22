Lenoir office manager charged with embezzling $1M+ from employer, officials say

Lenoir
Posted: / Updated:

(File Photo)

LENOIR, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lenoir office manager has been charged with embezzling over $1 million from his former employer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said on Monday.

Lenoir resident Richard Clark, 55, worked for two family-owned businesses in Lenoir from 2013-2019 as an office manager who, among other things, was responsible for bookkeeping and financial records.

During that period, according to the indictment, he embezzled over $1 million from his employers using false checks and diverting money from the company for personal use.

The stolen money was used to install a new home theatre system, travel, shopping, a loan for an F-150 Ford pickup truck as well as on a home mortgage loan, the indictment alleges.

Clark faces multiple charges including mail fraud, filing false tax returns, and money laundering. Clark appeared in court on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories