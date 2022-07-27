LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lenoir man was critically injured in a pedestrian crash, and investigators are searching for a vehicle that fled the scene.

According to Lenoir Police Department, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 on the 1500 block of Morganton Boulevard. Investigators say 28-year-old Justin Allen Franklin was walking in the roadway and was struck by three different vehicles. The second vehicle to hit Franklin did not stop and has not been located.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle that fled the scene. There is no indication that anyone was impaired at the crash scene.

Franklin was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information related to the incident, you’re asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at (828) 757-2100.