Lenoir man charged with sexually assaulting elderly woman, police say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Lenoir, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Lenoir resident Zachary Jones, 22, faces multiple charges including forcible rape.

Officers say they responded to calls Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. to an undisclosed address in the Joyceton area in Lenoir. An elderly woman stated she was assaulted sexually by a man who she did not know and had no relationship with.

Sheriff Jones urged residents not to open the door at night or in the daytime unless you can clearly see the person and know the person.

“Please call 911 if you are unsure who the person is. If you have elderly relatives please remind them about opening doors. Residents are urged to keep a lookout in their neighborhoods for suspicious persons and to call 911 anytime they do not feel safe. Please be safe!”

This remains an active investigation.

