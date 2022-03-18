LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Caldwell County have arrested a Lenoir man with multiple counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

According to investigators, 45-year-old Christopher Ronald-Thomas Perkins was pulled over by deputies around 3 a.m. Friday for a moving violation.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s K9 Angie was brought in to investigate and alerted on Caldwell’s vehicle. When deputies searched the car, they seized approximately 50 grams of meth with a street value of $7,500.

In addition to the trafficking meth charge, Perkins also faces a charge of maintaining a vehicle for narcotics sales. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.