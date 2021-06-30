Fire Chief: Four people found dead in apparent ‘home explosion’ in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people have been found dead following an apparent ‘home explosion’ Wednesday morning in Lenoir, according to City of Lenoir Fire Chief Kenneth Hair.

The incident happened Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at a residence located on Laurel Place.

Fire Chief Hair told FOX 46 there appears to have been some sort of an explosion due to the damage emergency personnel discovered at the scene. Firefighters found four people dead at the home.

Their official cause of death remains under investigation at this time. The Lenoir Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations are assisting with this investigation.

#BREAKING City of Lenoir Fire Chief tells @FOX46News four people are dead after what appears to be a house explosion in #Lenoir Chief does not know cause of death. I’m on the way to Lenior, @TerranceFOX46 and I will bring you more details starting at 4 on @FOX46News — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) June 30, 2021

“We have some fire damage on the main level of the structure and some minimal fire damage to basement and attic,” Cheif Hair told FOX 46.

