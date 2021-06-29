City of Lenoir adds ‘Main Street Attendant’, taps familiar friendly face for position

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Downtown Lenoir may look a little cleaner these days thanks to the person in a newly created city position called the Main Street Attendant. City leaders didn’t have to look very far to fill the new position.



He’s the first person you see walking down the sidewalks in Downtown Lenoir.

“It’s a lovely town,” said Darren Bryant, the new Main Street Attendant.

Bryant would know about Lenoir because he was born and raised there. Now he’s responsible for keeping downtown in tip-top shape.

“It’s an awesome feeling to be able to carry on this and grow up and be responsible and take care of the town I grew up in,” said Bryant.

It’s a city with a small-town feel. Darren was hand-picked for the Main Street Attendant job because of his personality.

“I interact with everyone downtown and I have had wonderful, wonderful interactions with everyone,” said Bryant.

You’ll see him working and talking with others in Downtown Lenoir starting bright and early at 6 a.m. Bryant starts his day by cleaning up city hall.

“Then I come out on the sidewalks and I blow the sidewalks to each intersection here. I try and keep all the corners and all the drainage cleaned out,” said Bryant.

In his 8 hour day Bryant walks about 5 miles, collecting trash, among other tasks. He always keeps the same friendly energy throughout the day.

“I am young at heart. I just try and do a good job for people,” explained Bryant.

He is a staple in the Lenoir community, even using his friendly personality even when he’s off the clock.

“I play music 3 and 4 nights a week and on the weekends. That is my weekend job I call it,” said Bryant.



Darren Bryant started in the new position on June 1 and will soon add cleaning up Lenoir Police Headquarters to his list of daily jobs. Previously Bryant worked with the city sanitation department.