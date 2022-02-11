64-year-old Lenoir woman dies in house fire

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lenoir woman was found dead after her home went up in flames Friday morning, Caldwell County officials said.

The fire happened at a home on Oak Hill Park Circle around 7:24 a.m.

Officials said crews from several nearby fire departments responded to the home where a person was trapped inside.

64-year-old Sarah Richardson was found dead inside.

Officials said the fire started in the living room and was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

The cause of the blaze was “accidental in nature.”