29 guns, 5K rounds of ammunition seized in $1M drug bust in Lenoir

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A massive drug bust operation in Lenoir led to three arrests, the seizure of multiple weapons, and more than $1 million worth of drugs, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with both Caldwell and Alexander counties worked together on the investigation, which began with a traffic stop in Granite Falls. An ongoing investigation led to a warrant issued for a residence at 1614 Old North Road in Lenoir.

Twenty-nine guns and 5,000 rounds of ammunition were seized. Fentanyl with a total street value of $1,080,000 was also seized, according to the police report.

Lenoir residents Jermaine Grandy, 39, Nevaeh Grandy, 18, and Morganton resident Khyran Littlejohn, 25, were all arrested and face multiple charges including trafficking opioids.

“This ring of individuals was a major pipeline for Fentanyl pills into this county and surrounding counties,” Caldwell Sheriff Alan C. Jones said. “We are going to send them away for a long, long time. I would also like to thank the NC SBI, Alexander Co. Sheriff’s Office, Catawba Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir Police Department, Boone Police Department, and the Taylorsville Police Department for their valued assistance in this investigation.”