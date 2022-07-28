GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a moped was killed in a crash on U.S. 321 in Caldwell County Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on July 27 on U.S. 321 near the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard.

A Nissan Altima and Hyundai Elantra were traveling north in the right lane when the Nissan struck the moped and caused it to overturn, authorities said.

The driver of the moped, 53-year-old Ralph Wolfe of Hickory, was ejected and then struck by the Hyundai. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Neither driver of the other two vehicles was injured, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the investigation is still ongoing. Troopers will consult with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office about potential charges in the crash.