CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lenoir man is facing charges after striking another vehicle in a head-on collision that resulted in a woman’s death over the weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported on Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 p.m. Saturday on US-64 near Charles White Lane. 65-year-old Lenoir resident Leonarda Pichardo was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. 36-year-old Lenoir resident Dwayen Bryant Jr. was also found injured and was transported to Caldwell Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

An initial investigation revealed Bryant Jr. drove left of center and struck Pichardo’s vehicle head-on, according to the troopers’ report.

Bryant Jr. faces charges including misdemeanor death by a vehicle.