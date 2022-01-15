Deputies fatally shoot man after he kills his brother-in-law in Caldwell Co.

Caldwell County

by: Jesse Ullmann

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies in Caldwell County shot and killed a man who a short time earlier had shot and killed his brother-in-law, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. Friday at a residence at 4376 Terrapin Ridge Lane. Deputies found 56-year-old Troy Carter holding two women hostage with a gun and a knife. Following an exchange, deputies shot and killed Carter. No other injuries were reported.

An initial investigation revealed Carter had fatally shot and stabbed 48-year-old Timothy Davis a short distance from the property where Davis lived.

Winter Weather Forecast: Sleet, freezing rain, snow begins Saturday night

Carter had been wanted for domestic criminal trespassing and second-degree arson from a previous incident that occurred on the property, according to the sheriff’s report. David was Carter’s brother-in-law.

NCSBI is involved because of the officer-involved shooting and the deputies are on paid leave, per protocol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories