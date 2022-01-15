Deputies fatally shoot man after he kills his brother-in-law in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies in Caldwell County shot and killed a man who a short time earlier had shot and killed his brother-in-law, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. Friday at a residence at 4376 Terrapin Ridge Lane. Deputies found 56-year-old Troy Carter holding two women hostage with a gun and a knife. Following an exchange, deputies shot and killed Carter. No other injuries were reported.

An initial investigation revealed Carter had fatally shot and stabbed 48-year-old Timothy Davis a short distance from the property where Davis lived.

Winter Weather Forecast: Sleet, freezing rain, snow begins Saturday night

Carter had been wanted for domestic criminal trespassing and second-degree arson from a previous incident that occurred on the property, according to the sheriff’s report. David was Carter’s brother-in-law.

NCSBI is involved because of the officer-involved shooting and the deputies are on paid leave, per protocol.