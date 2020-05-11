Caldwell County reports first COVID-19 death

Caldwell County Public Health announced its first confirmed death in the county due to COVID-19.

“It is with heavy hearts that we report the first death in Caldwell County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Anna Martin, Public Health Director. “While tragic, this first death in Caldwell County due to COVID-19 emphasizes the importance of staying at home and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus.”

COVID-19 remains a serious situation in Caldwell County and residents are encouraged to comply with the statewide orders, county officials said Monday.

“It is our goal to slow the spread of the virus in our community. We encourage everyone to help us by following all public health orders,” said Martin.

Steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of COVID-19 include:

Wear a cloth face covering

Wait 6-feet apart and avoid close contact.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

For more information about COVID-19 in Caldwell County, please click here.