Caldwell County now offering optional remote learning: here’s how to apply

Caldwell County
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Caldwell County School district will now offer remote learning as an option for students for this upcoming fall school year, officials confirmed with Fox on Wednesday.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Caldwell County Schools Community Services Director Libby Brown confirmed with Fox 46 that due to a recent nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, the district has decided to offer this as an option.

Applications will be accepted through next Tuesday, August 10, until 5 p.m. Here is how to apply.

Stimulus funds may be used since the program has expanded and the program is primarily state-funded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories