Caldwell County now offering optional remote learning: here’s how to apply

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Caldwell County School district will now offer remote learning as an option for students for this upcoming fall school year, officials confirmed with Fox on Wednesday.

Caldwell County Schools Community Services Director Libby Brown confirmed with Fox 46 that due to a recent nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, the district has decided to offer this as an option.

Applications will be accepted through next Tuesday, August 10, until 5 p.m. Here is how to apply.

Stimulus funds may be used since the program has expanded and the program is primarily state-funded.