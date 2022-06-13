HUDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect died following a shooting involving law enforcement in Caldwell County Sunday afternoon, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Jerome Connelly, 35, of Morgantown, was identified as the suspect killed in the shooting.

Officials said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, NCHP was notified of a traffic collision involving an overturned car on U.S. 321 near Mission Road. Reports said a person in the crash area was armed with a gun.

A Caldwell County deputy and state trooper arrived shortly after the reports, and upon arrival, the suspect fired shots at both officers; they returned fire.

The suspect ran into a wooded area and was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. That suspect was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced deceased later.

This incident remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.