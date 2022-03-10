LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Lenoir man died Wednesday in a crash on Highway 18 near Cedar Rock Circle in Caldwell County.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. between a 1997 Toyota Camry traveling east that crossed left of center a collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Hyundai Sonata. A westbound tractor-trailer, which was traveling behind the Hyundai, sustained damage from debris during the collision.

The driver of the Camry, James Junior Rich, died at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai, 30-year-old John Young of Hickory, was injured and transported by EMS to Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time, and the initial investigation does not indicate speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No charges are expected.