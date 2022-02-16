5 people including EMS injured in ambulance crash in Caldwell County

HUDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people including two EMS personnel were injured in a major crash involving an ambulance transporting a patient to an area hospital on Wednesday in Caldwell County.

According to investigators, the crash occurred around 12:21 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Hickory Boulevard/US 321 and Mt. Herman Road in Hudson. Two EMS technicians were on the ambulance at the time of the crash, as well as the emergency patient being transported.

Four people, including the EMS personnel, were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. A fifth person, the driver of the other vehicle involved, was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Multiple agencies responded. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.