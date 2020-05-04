2nd deadly officer-involved shooting in Caldwell CO. in 3 weeks

Officers responded to calls regarding an armed robbery on Brookshire Road in Lenoir on Sunday. The victim described the vehicle and told police they were armed at gunpoint. A short time later officials identified a red Honda Civic and attempted to make a traffic stop at which point the vehicle fled. The car eventually ran off the roadway. The police report says the driver failed to obey the officer’s commands and the officer fired shots killing the driver.

The driver was identified as Kortney Price, 44.

This is the second deadly officer-involved shooting in the last three weeks in Caldwell County. A suspect was shot and killed following a confrontation with officers last month.

The deputies have been placed on administrative leave and the case, including bodycam footage, is being turned over to the state’s investigation bureau.