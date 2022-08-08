CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $250,000 scratch-off winner in Granite Falls has claimed his prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday.

Granite Falls resident Johnny Shull purchased a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off at the Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road.

The lucky ticket ended up hitting for $250,000, and Shull was able to take home $177,526 after taxes.

Education funds from lottery ticket sales have surpassed $2.5 million raised per day. That has led to a $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, to build a new Granite Falls Middle School in Caldwell County.