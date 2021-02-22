151 people test positive for COVID at Granite Falls nursing home

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 151 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Caldwell County nursing home facility, local health officials announced on Monday.

This is the second outbreak to be reported at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation in Granite Falls. 102 patients have tested positive along with 49 staff members.

The facility is labeled as a skilled nursing facility that is licensed for 120 beds, according to Health and Human Services.

Local health leaders say about 19,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county. About 8,000 of those were second doses.