LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lenoir Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a year.

Officers said April Michelle Reid, 37, was reported missing by family members on March 20, 2021.

“Detectives have conducted an extensive investigation to determine the circumstances of her disappearance and whereabouts. They have yet to locate her,” Lenoir Police said.

Family members reported to have last spoken with Reid on or about February 28, 2021. She was last seen on February 15, 2021, on a surveillance camera in Hickory, police said.

Reid did not have a mode of transportation and traveled with acquaintances, police said. She’s described as 5’5″ tall, about 100 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Reid often needs the help of a cane to walk.

Anyone with information on Reid’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department’s Communications Center at 828-757-2100 or 828-759-1682. There is up to a $1,000 reward available through Lenoir-Caldwell County Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 828-758-8300.