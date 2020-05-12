1 killed, 5 hurt including two children after chase leads to crash in Caldwell County

NEWTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and five others are injured including two children after a chase led to a crash in Caldwell County Tuesday.

The accident happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 on Hartland Road near Celia Creek Road.

Lenoir Police had attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for a speeding violation. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Once outside the city limits, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office took over. During the chase, the Honda drove left of center and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet which had been traveling in the opposite direction, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Honda, Falando McKinley Francis, 42, of Lenoir, died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jacob Walker, 28, of Lenoir, was transported to Caldwell Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two adult passengers and two children, ages 2 and 5, were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.