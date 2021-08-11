WANTED: Offender participating in ‘extended confinement’ program disappears

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An offender who was part of an extended confinement program has gone missing, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday.

Robert Arnette, 39, absconded from his residence in Cabarrus County, and probation, as well as parole officers in the area, are actively looking for him.

He is described as a 6’4″ white male weighing 230 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Arnette was last seen.

Arnette was serving active sentences for drug-related charges including possession and distribution. His projected release date was October.

Anyone with information should call 911.