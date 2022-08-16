CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Troopers say they’ve hit a dead end in a hit-and-run investigation in Cabarrus County that left a two-year-old boy dead.

It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver.

The crash was on NC-73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.

Friday night, neighbors saw emergency vehicles lining the highway after a child wandered away from home into the street. People living in this tight-knit Cabarrus County community say drivers speed down 73 all the time and hope this tragedy changes something.

“It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house; it’s a million-dollar dream for us,” neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran said.

The dream became a nightmare Friday night around 11. Troopers say the two-year-old wandered away from home while the family moved into the neighborhood.

“This is not something that leads us to believe there was neglect or anything of that nature,” North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce said. “The parents were moving into a new home, and a lot of things were going on that evening.”

On the dark, busy road, troopers say a driver spotted the child, pulled over, and tried to grab the boy to get him to safety.

“Unfortunately, the child ran out into traffic, and that’s when he was struck,” Trooper Pierce said. “The only witness we have is that subject that attempted to get the child off the roadway.”

Troopers say the driver killed the child in a black or dark-colored car. It hasn’t been seen since the crash, and the stretch of 73 does not have cameras.

“It’s been three or four days now, and they’re still not able to find the person; that is unacceptable,” Jeyachandran said.

Troopers hope the public can help find the person responsible. In the meantime, neighbors say the area needs safety upgrades to prevent another tragedy in the place where dozens of small children live.

“There are no stop signs at a four-way junction; there’s no speed limit board which has disturbed us since the day we moved into the community,” Jeyachandran said.

Troopers are still looking for the driver and the vehicle that killed the child. Right now, the description is vague, but troopers believe it’s a black or dark-colored four-door sedan. They believe the car would have some front-end damage from the crash’s impact.

If you know anything that can help, call troopers at 704-855-1047.