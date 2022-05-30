MOUNT PLEASENT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Memorial Day tradition that started during lockdown continued Monday. ‘Taps Across America’ honors our nation’s fallen heroes with a moment of silence and the sounding of Taps.

Thousands of people across the country participate in the ceremony at the exact same time. On Monday, it was 3 p.m.

It’s a haunting melody any time you hear it. Corey Gaston would know. He’s played it at least 200 times.

“Whether I’m playing it for the 200th time or for the first time, it’s as impactful and meaningful as the first time I played it,” he said.

Gaston served eight years in the Marine Corps Band, performing at funerals, memorial services, and events. He’s been out of the service for nearly 20 years. Though he’s now a band director and music educator, he still takes it upon himself to ensure every service member gets the recognition they deserve.

“The funding became limited, and so [the military] didn’t have the personnel to travel to go. So when people call, me being a veteran myself, I find it important to be able to provide that service,” said Gaston.

Those hearing the tune from his trumpet at Monday’s ceremony were reminded of the ultimate sacrifices people have made.

“I just say that we need to remember the people who died keeping our freedoms free. Keeping us free,” said Air Force veteran Richard Wines.

‘Taps Across America’ was started during lockdown – but continues this #MemorialDay. Thousands held a moment of silence and listened to Taps at the exact same time.

This former @USMC Band member takes it upon himself to make sure no sacrifice is forgotten. His story at 10p. pic.twitter.com/RFoJ97Dmp9 — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) May 30, 2022

Though lockdown is behind us, the ‘Taps Across America’ tradition lives on. As long as it does, so will the sacrifices of our biggest heroes.

“It’s special to know that there are enough people still around that care,” said Wines.