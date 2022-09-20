CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple schools in Cabarrus County were evacuated Tuesday morning due to bomb threats, according to district officials.

Officials confirmed Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School, Cox Mill Elementary and Northwest Cabarrus High School were all evacuated.

As of 11:30 a.m., only Cox Mill High was still under evacuation.

Cabarrus County Schools said administrators were working with the Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the threats.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Northwest Cabarrus High was also evacuated Monday after staff discovered a bomb threat in a note.

Authorities conducted a search and determined the facility was safe for staff and students to return, district officials said.