CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An adult has been cited by Concord Police after a child brought a gun to Les Myers Park camp inside their lunch box Tuesday, according to authorities.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians, they said the camper, who was in a group of children ranging in age from 6 to 7 years old, brought the weapon to Les Myers Park camp.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

A camp counselor was notified Tuesday by a camper that another camper had a gun inside their lunch box. The child was immediately addressed and the weapon was secured, officials said.

“At no time during today’s incident was the weapon used to threaten other campers or staff,” camp officials said in the released letter to parents.

Concord Police was notified and seized the weapon. The responsible adult was cited accordingly, they said.

“Bring any weapon to camp, including a toy weapon, is a violation of City of Concord Parks and Recreation camp policies. The camper involved in today’s incident was disciplined accordingly,” officials said.