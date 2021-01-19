Not all students return for first day of in-person classes in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Students returned to class inside school buildings in Cabarrus County Tuesday after a divisive decision by the school board to head back to class despite rising COVID-19 cases.

Cabarrus County Schools did not give FOX 46 specific in-person attendance numbers for Tuesday.

“I think he was ready,” said parent Betsy Vaughn.

Cabarrus County Schools reopened to in-person learning Tuesday after being fully remote for about the last month because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“My child–he has a learning disability, so he needs to be in school period. He can’t focus. I have to stay on him all the time. I can’t do what I need to do because I got to be the teacher too,” said parent Hardena Pollard.

Not all parents are choosing to send their children back to class. One teacher tells FOX 46 about 40 percent of her students are staying in remote learning at home.

Vaughn says smaller class sizes are the reason she sent her son back to Hickory Ridge Middle.

“It’s about a third of the kids that would normally be in class, which is why I think I feel comfortable with it.”

The Cabarrus County Board of Education was concerned that teachers would call out sick Tuesday to protest going back to in-person learning, but a board member tells FOX 46 that turned out not to be an issue.

Parents are grateful for the teachers.

“The teachers are needed, we thank you, we thank your families for even allowing y’all to do this, but we do need them,” said Pollard.