‘No guidance given.’ Some parents upset after Cabarrus Co. Schools ends religious exemption for masks

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents say it’s a fight over faith and freedom. A local school district allowed them to use religion to keep their kids from wearing masks in school, but now, parents say suddenly they no longer have that option.

Cabarrus County Schools say that based on recent court decisions, freedom of religion does not extend to mask exemptions, but one dad says his faith should be the guide.

“The more and more we prayed about it, we decided to go that route,” said Kenny Wortman.

Wortman asked Cabarrus County Schools not to require his three high school students and two middle school students to wear masks in school, based on his religion.

“They’re made in the image of God. It talks in the Bible multiple times about unveiling of the face, you can’t see that with a mask on,” said Wortman.

On Friday, Wortman was granted a religiously-based mask exemption for his five kids.

On Monday, he got an email, which does not take back that approval for his kids through the end of the school year, but it closes the door on any new requests from other parents.

“There was no guidance given on it, it kind of just came out of nowhere, so it kind of just blew us away, there’s a massive amount of parents that are shocked right now, wondering why one family can get it and one family can’t,” said Wortman.

The email from the Director of Student Services for Cabarrus County Schools says the district’s legal guidance recently changed and they will no longer be accepting new requests for religiously-based mask exemptions.

Now, all of a sudden out of nowhere, it’s cut off for other people,” said Wortman.

Wortman is upset that other parents, who haven’t been approved, got a separate email, saying no new requests will be accepted.

“We can’t lay down anymore. They’re taking freedoms away left and right, this is just the last in a list of freedoms that they’re taking away,” said Wortman.

Cabarrus County Schools sent Queen City News the following statement on religious-based mask exemptions:

Cabarrus County Schools allowed religious exemptions for requiring a mask during school hours while the issue was being litigated in the courts. At this time, based on recent court decisions, freedom of religion does not extend to a mask exemption. We are not at liberty to respond to questions about the number of religious exemptions or the number of new requests due to student/family confidentiality.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools gave Queen City News the following information on mask exemptions in their school district:

There is not a religious exemption for wearing a mask. The exemptions must be completed by a health care provider based on a medical, behavior or developmental concern that does not allow someone to wear a mask.