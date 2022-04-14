CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Concord is holding a public hearing to discuss the future of opening a tattoo parlor in the city.

“I look scary, a lot of people are intimidated by me, but I am probably one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” Concord tattoo artist Wesley Hartsell said

He has been tattooing for 13 years, first in the Queen City, and now back in his hometown of Concord.

“Growing up here, there were two tattoo shops and one of them wasn’t even a shop,” Hartsell said. “He tattooed out of a shed in his house.”

He said there are about a dozen in the area. The city requires tattoo and piercing parlors to be at least 300 feet away from residential and religious buildings.

Across the street from Allegiance Tattoo Collective are apartments.

“Our door, the corner of the shop here, is like 309 feet, so 9 feet was the deciding factor,” Hartsell said.

Concord City Council is now considering adopting a new ordinance for tattoo and piercing shops.

The new amendment would drop the previous buffer requirements and prevent new shops from opening 300 feet from an existing tattoo and piercing businesses.

The city says the request came from a resident.