CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple trees fell onto homes across neighborhoods in Cabarrus County Monday afternoon as a Tornado Warning was issued for the area.

The Tornado Warning has since expired but what’s left is a lot of clean-up for homeowners.

Major damage has been reported along Rocky River Road in the Town of Harrisburg Monday. Emergency crews have asked residents to please avoid the area if possible.

Photo: Harrisburg Fire

Charlotte and surrounding areas will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday with the main threat being damaging winds and the potential for some localized flooding. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out as well as storms begin to mature after 3 p.m. Monday.

Some lingering showers will stick around overnight into Tuesday. Much cooler conditions will be felt with highs being limited to the low 70s. Rain is mostly scattered and provides some relief to the continued drought conditions being felt across the state.

We’ll remain below normal throughout the week, peaking in the mid to upper 70s for much of the week. This time of year typically peaks in the low 80s.

Skies will open up and make way for mostly sunny skies and low to mid-80s for the weekend.