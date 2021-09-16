Chicken coop destroyed in fire at Cabarrus County farm

MIDLAND, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A chicken coop went up in flames at a farm in Midland Thursday morning, officials said.
Fire officials said the fire happened at a farm on Brooks Mill Road.
One chicken coop was reportedly destroyed.
Officials did not say how many chickens may have been inside.
