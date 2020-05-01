Elderly man drowns in floodwaters after driving around barricades in Cabarrus County

An elderly Concord man drowned in floodwaters after he drove around barricades in Cabarrus County on Thursday, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 3:13 p.m. Thursday, April 30 near the intersection of Miami Church Road and Barrier-Georgeville Road.

Deputies said they received a 911 call about a vehicle trapped in floodwaters. As rescue crews got to the scene, they observed a silver Mercedes-Benz in the floodwaters of Dutch-Buffalo Creek, with one person in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was floating downstream from the road.

Due to the swiftness of the water, emergency personnel was unable to pull the vehicle from the water before it became completely submerged, the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple rescue crews then began recovery efforts.

At 5:24 p.m. Thursday, the body of the driver was recovered and determined to be Roger Armistead, 82, of Concord. He was the vehicle’s lone occupant.

Investigators determined that Armistead bypassed N.C. Department of Transportation barricades that indicated the roadway was closed due to heavy rainfall earlier in the day.