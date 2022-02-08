Man dead, woman charged after 2-vehicle crash in Cabarrus County

MIDLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 43-year-old man was killed when his Jeep overturned in a crash in Midland Monday morning, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of NC Hwy 24/27 East on February 7. A Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge Charger were involved.

Authorities said a 39-year-old woman was driving a Dodge Charger when she crossed the center multi-use lane and struck a Jeep Cherokee along the driver’s side, according to the initial investigation.

The contact caused the Jeep to flip onto its roof. The driver, Robert Mungo of Stanfield, died on scene.

The driver of the Charger, identified as Christine Biancoviso of Huntersville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Biancoviso’s statements and actions at the crash scene led deputies to suspect she was operating her vehicle while impaired.

After she was released from the hospital, Biancoviso was arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle (charged when the proximate cause of death is driving while impaired), driving while license suspended, careless and reckless driving, driving left of center and failing to wear a seatbelt.

She received a $30,000 bond, officials said.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.