Kroger bringing growth and jobs to once ‘sleepy’ Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Hundreds of new jobs will be coming to Cabarrus County.

Governor Cooper announced Wednesday that Kroger will be bringing 700 new jobs to Cabarrus County. According to the release, Kroger will be building a grocery delivery facility in the area.

There’s been a lot of investment in Cabarrus County over the last few years. Local leaders said that the latest announcement from Kroger is proof that their growth isn’t done yet.

There’s a sense of peace and quiet when you walk into Goldberry Books in Concord. They like it that way.

“We thought about having the door open, on nice days we sometimes do that, but the traffic is loud. Which I guess is part of the Concord growth right?” said the owner, David Kern.

David opened the bookshop last November with his wife. He said he grew up in Concord and the town used to have a sleepy reputation.

“The identity for a long time was that it was an old mill town that was not keeping up,” said David.

But that’s not the case, anymore.

“In the last three to four years, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of interest in the area,” said Concord Mayor, Bill Dusch.

Dusch couldn’t expand on the Kroger announcement but did say it was years in the making.

According to the news release from the Governor’s office, Kroger will be bringing 700 jobs into the area over the next five years. The average salary for those jobs will be over $41,000. FOX 46 reached out to Kroger for more details on the location and time of the new project, but they declined to answer our questions.

Mayor Dusch said this is a sign that the growth in the county and in Concord will continue.

“The fact that we’re not only pulling together to make this town great, but to keep it moving forward,” said Dusch.

Over at Goldberry Books, David said he’s not surprised companies are making the move to his town.

“It’s not that much different than a small business because we’re both looking for that consistent pattern to make us feel like we can take the risk,” said David.

Concord officials said they will have more details on Friday when they make the official announcement.