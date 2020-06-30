Kannapolis high school student who led charge ‘ecstatic’ over school board’s decision to rename Woodrow Wilson Elementary

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Kannapolis City Schools voted to rename Woodrow Wilson Elementary School Monday. It will now be changed to North Kannapolis Elementary School.

This high school student who led the charge on the name change tells FOX 46 he’s ecstatic that he was able to bring about change.

“I just think the way everything is changing having a front row seat in 2020. I just wanted to do my part see what I could do,” Brock Morgan said.

Morgan is a student at A.L. Brown High School. He started an online petition on change dot org to change the name of the elementary school on North Walnut Street in Kannapolis to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary.

The petition has more than 1,000 signatures. Morgan says the former president’s name doesn’t belong on the school.

“There’s no doubt that he was a racist. He was elected during the 1920s, some of the parts of the government were desegregated and he went back in and segregated it, and he fired a lot of black people who held positions in the government,” Morgan said.

His mother, who was a teacher, went to Woodrow Wilson Elementary and his grandmother lives nearby.

“If he was still alive and had power today, he wouldn’t be a fan of someone like me. He wouldn’t be a fan of someone who’s young, educated and black, someone who had dreams and aspirations outside of the “cotton field” or the ‘corn field,’ his words,” Morgan said.

Morgan started that petition just a week ago and he had no idea the board was meeting today to change the name.

The school district tweeted out that they are very excited about the change and committed to being “culturally responsive” to students and the community.