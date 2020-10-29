Harrisburg man says he has new outlook on COVID-19 after catching it, losing 6 friends

HARRISBURG, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Zeb Starnes feels lucky to be alive and he also has a new perspective about the pandemic after experiencing firsthand what can happen.

“If you don’t have a mask on I think it’s stubborn. You’ll get that wake up call,” Starnes said over a Zoom call Wednesday.

Starnes, 71, got that wake-up call this summer and admits he was stubborn.

In June, as cases surged, he and his wife went to a funeral. Starnes opted not to wear a mask while his wife wore one.

“It was a smaller church. No one was practicing social distancing. Very few people were wearing a mask and I was one of those who didn’t have a mask on,” recalled Starnes.

After mourning the loss of his friend Starnes started to feel sick. His primary care physician ordered a Covid-19 test, which came back positive.

About two weeks after the funeral, Atrium Health set up a virtual hospital inside his Harrisburg home. While he stayed inside his home, a team was able to monitor his vitals and check-in daily. One day, when a paramedic was visiting, they noticed his wife wasn’t feeling great. She contracted Covid-19 from Starnes.

“It was a bad and scary feeling being on oxygen,” Starnes recalls.

While he was fighting to get better he learned he was not the only one who went to the funeral who tested positive for the virus.

“There were probably 25 people there, some were hospitalized and we lost six very close friends who passed away,” he said. Some of those friends he had known for more than four decades.

Starnes hopes that his story will serve as a reminder that the virus is still out there and for people to take it seriously.

“I have learned that when I got out of my house I have a mask on and I’ll continue doing it as long as the virus is here because I know it can do harm to your body,” Starnes said.

Starnes is feeling better but still uses oxygen periodically and credits his medical team for taking such good care of him.