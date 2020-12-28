3 injured when flatbed truck carrying sheetrock overturns in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Three people were injured when a flatbed truck carrying sheetrock overturned on Monday in Harrisburg, local authorities said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the single-vehicle wreck on Monday afternoon near Rocky River Road. Three patients were transferred with injuries, all were in the truck. None of the injuries were life-threatening, officials said

Multiple roads in the area were shut down while an investigation and cleanup took place and travelers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Harrisburg Fire, Police, Medic and the Cabarrus county Sheriff’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

LATEST HEADLINES