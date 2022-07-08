CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A girl has been hospitalized with serious injuries after she was shot while sleeping in her bed during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning in Concord, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. No other injuries have been reported.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday, July 8, at an apartment complex located at 3699 Patriots Pointe Drive in Concord.

The Sheriff’s Office tells Queen City News that the girl, who is under the age of 16, was shot while sleeping in her bed by an unknown suspect.

They said the suspect pulled into the parking lot early Friday morning and started shooting into the apartment. The Sheriff”s Office said no vehicles or other property were struck during the shooting.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively investigating this case and are looking at available surveillance footage to help identify the suspect and suspect vehicle.

This case remains active and ongoing.