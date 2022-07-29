CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The NC State Lab for Public Health has confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in a Cabarrus County resident.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious, viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that starts flat and then becomes bumpy and fluid-filled before scabbing over and resolving, according to NC health officials.

Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus (chickenpox). Most infections last two to four weeks, health officials explained.

The case was first tested locally and reported to the health department on Friday.

Cabarrus Health Alliance said they’re working closely with NCDHHS, and the patient is currently isolated and has not been hospitalized. No other patient information will be released, officials said.