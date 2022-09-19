CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Cabarrus County Schools superintendent says someone got upset about a food order at the West Cabarrus High School football game Friday night.

This caused an argument and a group of people to run into the stands, making the crowd panic and evacuate the stadium.

The superintendent says the person who got mad about their food order was not a student, but the district and school administrators are looking into whether students were involved in all of the chaos.

Queen City News also found that a fake news website with ties to Nigeria is responsible for some misinformation about what happened at the football game.

Friday night lights were blurred by chaos and confusion.

“I was frightened, I was scared, I didn’t know what to do,” said Deonte Logan, a sophomore at West Cabarrus High School.

Logan was at his high school’s football game.

West Cabarrus was at home playing South Iredell Friday night.

“I just saw a lot of people running down the hill,” said Logan.

The superintendent says someone got upset about a food order, causing an argument and a group of people to run into the stands, making the crowd panic and evacuate the stadium.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s concerning,” said Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki of Cabarrus County Schools.

When the big crowd blanketed the stands, one mom in attendance told Queen City News young people were yelling, “There’s a gun, there’s a shooter.”

Police found neither, and the game resumed, but the district and school administrators are still trying to determine if any students were involved.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“If it was our kids, we want to be honest about it and address that situation and have a safe environment in our system,” said Dr. Kopicki.

Misinformation spread rapidly about what happened.

People shared a post on Facebook that links to a fake news website named “SNBC13.com.”

The headline mentions the false claims that “guns and a shooting” allegedly happened at the football game.

SNC13.com’s Facebook page says their “page manager location” is in Nigeria.

For all the good social media does in terms of its connectedness and the communication aspects of it, it has its downfalls as well,” said Dr. Kopicki.

Logan hopes the district investigation uncovers what happened and who was involved.

“You should get what you deserve for messing up a football game,” said Logan

The superintendent says if students are found to be involved in creating the chaos Friday night, they’ll be held accountable and could face discipline.

The superintendent adds that the district is also considering whether this was part of a TikTok challenge.