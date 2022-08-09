CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.

An autopsy revealed Brandon Combs, 29, was shot five times while sitting down. Combs was killed by police on February 13, 2022, when they said he tried to steal a car from a Nissan dealership.

Investigators claimed ex-officer Larson and Combs got into a fight before Combs hopped into Larson’s police car. Attorneys who watched the bodycam video said Combs was unarmed and never touched Larson.

Larson was later fired for what officials call ‘untruthful statements’ about the fatal shooting.

The autopsy also reveals Combs had several cuts on his forehead and face.

Virginia Tayara, the mother of Combs, will join her attorneys and Poor People’s Campaign Co-Chair Rev. William Barber, on Tuesday to announce the wrongful death lawsuit against CPD and Larson.

Combs’ death was ruled a homicide according to documents released earlier this month.