Police: Arrests made in 2019 University City murder of Cabarrus Co. deputy’s son

CABARRUS COUNTY (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The father of a young man shot and killed in University City in 2019 confirms with FOX 46 that two arrests have been made in connection to his son’s case.

Nathaniel Isenhour was shot in a Harris Teeter parking lot in November 2019. He is the son of Sgt. Sonny Isenhour Jr., a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Isenhour Jr. and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the two suspects as Dashawn Gernard Partlow and Conner Lee Pyle. Isenhour Jr. told FOX 46 that CMPD had informed him of the arrests on Tuesday.

According to online jail records with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Partlow was booked into jail Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 8:35 a.m. on first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Pyle was booked Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 8:00 a.m. on felony obstructing justice.

Since Nathaniel Isenhour’s death, police had released images of a damaged car seen on surveillance cameras in hopes of getting clues to the case. A $25,000 reward had also been offered for information.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing, CMPD said. Anyone with information about this murder case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

