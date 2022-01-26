Drivers injured, no kids on board in crash and fire involving Cabarrus County school bus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and another car, both of which caught fire.

BREAKING🚨: A car and school bus caught flames after crashing on Morrison Rd. and Lower Rocky River Rd.

FD says no students were on board – the bus driver and 3 people from the car were taken to hospital for minor injuries.@Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/8KnSIbwe4B — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) January 26, 2022

According to Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in about a school bus crash with another car and on fire on Lower Rocky River Road near Morrison Road. Highway Patrol received the call at 2:51 p.m.

There were no kids on board at the time of the crash. The bus responds to Hickory Ridge Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

(Courtesy: Kelli Holt)

Three people in the car and the school bus driver were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.