Crews working to extinguish brush fire near Midland

MIDLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple agencies are responding to stop a brush fire along Highway 24/27 in Midland.

According to the Midland Fire Department, crews are trying to stop the advancing fire and protect nearby structures. The forestry service is responding with a bulldozer to assist in cutting fire lines.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Numerous extra resources including brush trucks and tankers are being requested to the scene, and equipment from three different counties are responding to assist.

The cause of the brush fire remains unknown at this time.