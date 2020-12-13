COVID-19 has left the NC court and prison systems in peril

FOX 46 (CHARLOTTE) — The coronavirus has forced court systems and correctional facilities to either pause proceedings or suspend access throughout North Carolina and leaders are doing everything they can to slow the spread.

Mecklenburg County Courts announced that the court offices will remain open, however, if you are not scheduled to appear in-person, you must communicate via telephone and email. All proceedings and hearings previously scheduled to be virtual will continue as planned. Jury trials have been suspended through at least January 14 in Superior Court and grand juries will proceed as scheduled.

In Cabarrus County, all Superior Court criminal and civil jury trials are being rescheduled and the clerk’s office is no longer open for walk-through services. This will be in effect for 30 days.

This was in response to Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s announcement on Friday postponing all in-person proceedings for North Carolina courts for 30 days. The 30-day order issued begins on Monday.

On Thursday the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced its Central Detention Center would go into lockdown after at least 107 residents had tested positive to the Virus.

Consolidations are also being made in the prison system.

One unit at the Marion Correctional facility off I-40 between Asheville and Hickory announced they were suspending all operations. 70 inmates were transferred and 22 staff members were reassigned.

