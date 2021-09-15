Concord Police investigating report of gun at West Cabarrus High School

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police continued to investigate a report of a student bringing a gun to West Cabarrus High School, but said they don’t believe the report was credible, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said the school was locked down “out of an abundance of caution” after a concern was brought to the attention of school resource officers.

Police later confirmed that someone reported a student had brought a gun to school, but officers said they do not think the report was credible.

Authorities said all of the students were safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.