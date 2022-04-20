CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a pair of bank robberies Wednesday afternoon in Concord, police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Truist Bank on Poplar Trent Road. An initial investigation revealed a teller was handed a note from an armed man demanding money.

Around an hour later the same suspect showed up at a Bank OZK on Penny Lane wearing a different outfit and did the same thing, the police report indicated.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’10”-6′ tall weighing about 160-180 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 704-920-5000.