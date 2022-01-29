Victim dies in Saturday overnight Concord house fire; cause unknown

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a fire that engulfed a home overnight Saturday, the Concord Fire Department says.

Fire crews responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday to a home on the corner of Malvern Drive and Salem Street.

While fire personnel was en route, they were told a victim could still be inside the home and that a neighbor had attempted a rescue. Crews arrived within four minutes and found fire and smoke coming out the front and back doors, according to the report.

While the neighbor was forced out by fire and smoke, crews entered and immediately began searching for the occupant. A victim was located, removed, life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire was extinguished and brought under control within eight minutes of the first unit’s arrival.

Concord Police, Concord fire, EMS, the city’s electrical and utilizes department, and Kannapolis Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

No firefighters were injured and the initial cost of damage is #20,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation.