Tragic: Vehicle flips over during Monday’s severe storms in Concord, killing 2 teens

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two teenage women were killed when their vehicle flipped over in Monday’s severe storms in Concord, police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an accident involving multiple vehicles around 6 p.m. on Monday near 2700 Concord Parkway South. Harrisburg resident J’Kaiya McClendon, 18, and Concord resident Brianna Pfifer, 19, were both pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed both were in a vehicle that ran off the road and landed in a creek near the roadway. Inclement weather and road conditions are considered to be the overriding factor, the police report indicated. Three others were in the vehicle and were treated for minor injuries.

This remains an active investigation and no criminal charges are expected, police said.